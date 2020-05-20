Over 7.5Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Over 7.5 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 273,000 suspected carriers across the country remain under medical monitoring, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

A total of 225,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Russia over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.