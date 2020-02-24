Over 760 Coronavirus Cases Registered in South Korea, Seven Deaths Reported - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has gone up 763 in South Korea, with seven deaths from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) registered in the country, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

KCDC listed 161 new coronavirus cases in a Monday report, saying that 18 people have recovered. Tests of over 8,720 people are still being processed.

South Korea has raised its national threat level to "red alert" amid the alarming epidemiological situation in the country.