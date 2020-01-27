UrduPoint.com
Over 760 New Coronavirus Cases Registered In China In 24 Hours- National Health Commission

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:50 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) A total of 769 new coronavirus cases were registered in China in 24 hours, two dozen new deaths from the virus have been reported, China's National Health Commission said in a Monday release.

According to the statement, on January 26, 30 regions in the country reported on 769 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

The 24 newly-reported deaths all occurred in the Hubei Province, where the current outbreak started in December.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese media reported that the total number of deaths from the new coronavirus strain in China stood at 80.

According to the Chinese authorities, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has surpassed 2,700.

On Sunday, China's National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei told reporters that the spread of the virus appears to be accelerating despite mitigation efforts.

