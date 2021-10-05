UrduPoint.com

Over 76,000 Kids Displaced In Myanmar Since February Coup - NGO

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Over 76,000 Kids Displaced in Myanmar Since February Coup - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) A total of over 76,000 children had to leave their homes in Myanmar due to the armed conflict that broke out in February in some regions of the country, humanitarian organization Save the Children said on Monday.

The majority of the children who fled the violence now live in the jungle, hiding under tarpaulins from rain. They are short of food and basic necessities, the organization stated.

"As long as the violence continues, more families will be forced to flee in search of safety. We call on all parties to protect children's rights and keep them out of harm's way. This goes beyond protecting them from the dangers of conflict - children need to get back to school, and they need support to process the trauma they have experienced. Myanmar children have shown incredible strength and resilience, but they cannot be expected to keep carrying such a heavy load," the NGO said.

As many as 206,000 people have been displaced in Myanmar since the coup, and 79,000 are currently staying outside their home localities.

In April, the number of minors who may suffer from hunger was forecast to more than double and reach 6.2 million within the six-month period, according to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP). Financial and food assistance by the WFP reached 1.25 million people in Myanmar by August, and $86 million more is required to continue humanitarian operations in the embattled nation.

On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military seized power on the pretext that the former ruling National League for Democracy party rigged the November 2020 general elections. The military coup caused numerous civil protests that rocked the country from February to May 2021, leaving thousands of people dead.

