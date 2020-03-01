Over 76,000 Migrants Crossed Turkey-EU Border - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) More than 76,000 migrants have crossed the Turkey-EU border following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's decision to open it, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Sunday.

President Erdogan announced on Saturday that his country had opened its border with the European Union to Syrian refugees.

"As of 09.55 [06:55 GMT] the number of migrants that have left our country via [the province of] Edirne is 76.358," Soylu wrote on Twitter.