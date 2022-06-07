UrduPoint.com

Over 77% Of Kazakh Voters Support Amendments To Constitution - Final Referendum Results

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Over 77% of Kazakh Voters Support Amendments to Constitution - Final Referendum Results

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) SULTAN, June 7 (Sputnik) - A total of 77.18% of Kazakh voters who participated in the referendum on June 5 have supported the constitutional amendments, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurlan Abdirov said on Tuesday.

"(A total of) 77.

18% of those who took part in the voting in all regions of the country, or 6,163,516 people, voted for the constitutional amendments. This amounted to an absolute majority in each of the 17 regions," Abdirov told a CEC meeting, adding that the amendments are considered adopted.

The amendments to the constitution "go into effect from the date of publication of the official report on the results of the referendum," the official added.

