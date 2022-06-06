UrduPoint.com

Over 77% Of Kazakh Voters Support Constitutional Amendments - Early Referendum Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 09:50 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) SULTAN, June 6 (Sputnik) - More than 77 percent of Kazakh voters who participated in the Sunday referendum expressed support for the constitutional amendments, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov said.

"The number of citizens who voted for a positive decision on the issue, submitted to the republican referendum, amounted to 77.

18%, which is 6,163,863 people, of those who took part in the voting in all regions of the country. This amounted to an absolute majority in each of the 17 regions," Abdirov told reporters on Monday.

According to Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission, the turnout at the Sunday referendum was 68.44 percent.

Earlier, results from an exit poll conducted by Astana's Institute for Integrated Social Research showed that constitutional amendments were supported by 76.7 percent of the voters, while 23.3 percent opposed the changes.

