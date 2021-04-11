Over 77% of Kyrgyz Citizens in Favor of New Constitution - Early Referendum Results

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) More than 77 percent of Kyrgyz nationals have voted for the new version of the constitution, the data of the central election commission showed on Sunday after processing 50 percent of ballots.

According to the data, about 13 percent of voters did not support the new draft of the basic law.

According to the draft of the country's new constitution published in early February, Kyrgyzstan will establish a new institute ” People's Kurultai (council) ” that will serve as an advisory body and provide recommendations on social development priorities.

The initiative also envisages the reduction in the number of lawmakers from 120 to 90. The constitutional changes will also boost the power of the country's leader, thus switching the country from the parliamentary-presidential to presidential republic.

The reform of the government system was backed by over 80 percent of voters in a separate referendum held along with a snap presidential election, which brought Sadyr Japarov to victory on January 10.