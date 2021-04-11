UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 77% Of Kyrgyz Citizens In Favor Of New Constitution - Early Referendum Results

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 07:40 PM

Over 77% of Kyrgyz Citizens in Favor of New Constitution - Early Referendum Results

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) More than 77 percent of Kyrgyz nationals have voted for the new version of the constitution, the data of the central election commission showed on Sunday after processing 50 percent of ballots.

According to the data, about 13 percent of voters did not support the new draft of the basic law.

According to the draft of the country's new constitution published in early February, Kyrgyzstan will establish a new institute ” People's Kurultai (council) ” that will serve as an advisory body and provide recommendations on social development priorities.

The initiative also envisages the reduction in the number of lawmakers from 120 to 90. The constitutional changes will also boost the power of the country's leader, thus switching the country from the parliamentary-presidential to presidential republic.

The reform of the government system was backed by over 80 percent of voters in a separate referendum held along with a snap presidential election, which brought Sadyr Japarov to victory on January 10.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Kyrgyzstan January February Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

1 hour ago

World Art Dubaiâ€™s 7th edition reaffirms UAEâ€™s ..

1 hour ago

â€˜Cultural Facesâ€™ becomes permanent exhibition ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Maâ€™kom in Rama ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFAâ€™s building

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.