UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 77% Of Russians Back Constitution Changes, 21.42% Oppose As 80% Of Votes Counted- CEC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:42 PM

Over 77% of Russians Back Constitution Changes, 21.42% Oppose as 80% of Votes Counted- CEC

A total of 77.77 percent of Russian voters supported constitutional amendments, while 21.42 percent voted against, with 80 percent of ballots counted, Russia's Election Commission said on late Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A total of 77.77 percent of Russian voters supported constitutional amendments, while 21.42 percent voted against, with 80 percent of ballots counted, Russia's Election Commission said on late Wednesday.

The nationwide vote on constitutional amendments was originally planned for April 22 but had to be postponed over the threat of COVID-19. It was later officially scheduled for July 1 with six additional voting days to avoid the spread of the disease.

Related Topics

Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote April July

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Rwandan President on Inde ..

1 minute ago

NOC discusses preventive measures for participants ..

16 minutes ago

DubaiNow application processes 700,000 transaction ..

31 minutes ago

Stocks rally as vaccine hope offsets new lockdowns ..

4 minutes ago

Utility Stores Corporation fail to purchase sugar ..

4 minutes ago

Adviser to CM KP Ziaullah Bangash visits Kohat Gri ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.