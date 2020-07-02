Over 77% of Russians Back Constitution Changes, 21.42% Oppose as 80% of Votes Counted- CEC

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A total of 77.77 percent of Russian voters supported constitutional amendments, while 21.42 percent voted against, with 80 percent of ballots counted, Russia's Election Commission said on late Wednesday.

The nationwide vote on constitutional amendments was originally planned for April 22 but had to be postponed over the threat of COVID-19. It was later officially scheduled for July 1 with six additional voting days to avoid the spread of the disease.