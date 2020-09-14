Over 770 Protesters Detained in Belarus on Sunday - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Up to 22,000 people across Belarus took part in anti-governmental rallies on Sunday, and 774 persons were detained for violating regulations related to public events, the Interior Ministry said.

Protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko rocked the country on Sunday, with the Interior Ministry initially reporting over 400 detentions. The ministry said on Sunday that a police officer in Minsk was forced to make a warning shot when at least 100 protesters tried to make the police release their detained allies.

A water cannon was used against protesters in Brest.

"Yesterday, on September 13, 28 protest actions were registered in different settlements across the country. The total number of participants did not exceed 22,000 people ... As many as 774 citizens were detained yesterday for violating the legislation regulating public events, over 500 of these people were detained in Minsk. A total of 544 persons were placed in detention facilities pending court hearings of administrative violations," the Belarusian Interior Ministry wrote on Telegram.