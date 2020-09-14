UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 770 Protesters Detained In Belarus On Sunday - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 01:45 PM

Over 770 Protesters Detained in Belarus on Sunday - Interior Ministry

Up to 22,000 people across Belarus took part in anti-governmental rallies on Sunday, and 774 persons were detained for violating regulations related to public events, the Interior Ministry said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Up to 22,000 people across Belarus took part in anti-governmental rallies on Sunday, and 774 persons were detained for violating regulations related to public events, the Interior Ministry said.

Protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko rocked the country on Sunday, with the Interior Ministry initially reporting over 400 detentions. The ministry said on Sunday that a police officer in Minsk was forced to make a warning shot when at least 100 protesters tried to make the police release their detained allies.

A water cannon was used against protesters in Brest.

"Yesterday, on September 13, 28 protest actions were registered in different settlements across the country. The total number of participants did not exceed 22,000 people ... As many as 774 citizens were detained yesterday for violating the legislation regulating public events, over 500 of these people were detained in Minsk. A total of 544 persons were placed in detention facilities pending court hearings of administrative violations," the Belarusian Interior Ministry wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Ministry Water Brest Minsk Belarus September Sunday Court

Recent Stories

CCPO Lahore Umar Sheikh apologizes from the public

7 minutes ago

Finance Ministry participates in G20’s Fifth Exc ..

20 minutes ago

ADNOC successfully completes US$1 billion institut ..

20 minutes ago

Theater Wallay offers "Theater Games" on every Fri ..

24 minutes ago

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in US' Louisiana Ami ..

24 minutes ago

UK reserves up to 190 mn vaccine doses from Valnev ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.