Over 774,000 Cubic Feet Of Contaminated Soil Gathered At Norilsk Incident Site - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:51 PM

Emergency workers collected 21,919 cubic meters (more than 774,000 cubic feet) of contaminated soil following a diesel fuel leak in the thermal power plant in Russia's Norilsk, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry in the Krasnoyarsk Territory said on Saturday

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Emergency workers collected 21,919 cubic meters (more than 774,000 cubic feet) of contaminated soil following a diesel fuel leak in the thermal power plant in Russia's Norilsk, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry in the Krasnoyarsk Territory said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 4,119 cubic meters of contaminated soil was collected, taking the total [since the accident on May 29] to 21,919 cubic meters," the department said.

A state of emergency was declared in Norilsk after some 21,000 tonnes of diesel leaked out of a fuel tank at the Norilsk-Taimyr Energy Company's Thermal Power Plant No. 3 and seeped into a nearby river on May 29.

Russia's Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case on negligence charges against Norilsk Mayor Rinat Akhmetchin. According to the committee, the official failed to implement proper measures to address the incident despite being aware of the scope of the spill.

