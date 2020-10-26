UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 78% Of Chileans Support Redrafting Constitution In Referendum - Electoral Service

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

Over 78% of Chileans Support Redrafting Constitution in Referendum - Electoral Service

SANTIAGO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Over 78 percent of Chilean people voted for rewriting the constitution during a referendum, the Chilean Electoral Service published on its official website on Monday.

After 99.85 percent of ballots were counted, the electoral authorities said that 5,886,421, or 78.27 percent of the votes, were in favor of redrafting the constitution. Over 1.6 million votes, or 21.73 percent, were against the changes.

The referendum was held in Chile on Sunday despite the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, the Chilean Electoral Service opened 48,000 ballot boxes in 2,800 polling stations so that 14,855,719 eligible citizens could participate in the vote.

Moreover, the voting was held in 65 countries with over 59,000 eligible Chilean voters.

The constitution of Chile was adopted in 1980 under the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

The decree on holding the constitutional plebiscite was signed at the end of December of 2019. The referendum was one of the main demands of protesters that rocked Chile last year.

The constitutional referendum contained two questions: "Do you want a new constitution?" and "What body should draw up a new constitution?" After elaborating on the text of the new constitution, there will be a new referendum.

Related Topics

Vote Chile December Sunday 2019 Dictator Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

9 minutes ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

24 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to focus on challe ..

54 minutes ago

UAE keen to enhance coordination and communication ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates virtual edition of W ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers’ campaigns get momentum as PBC elections ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.