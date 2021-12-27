UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Over 78% of European Adults Vaccinated During One Year of Campaign - von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) More than 78% of adults in the European Union have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the vaccination campaign started in the bloc, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Monday.

"Exactly one year ago, today, vaccination campaigns started all across Europe. We have come a long way in one year. More than 78% of adults in the European Union are now vaccinated," von der Leyen said in a video message published on Twitter.

Vaccination, including a booster dose, remains the best way to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and is as important as ever given the spread of Omicron variant, von der Leyen said.

"The increase in the number of infections and, in particular, the rapid spread of Omicron make vaccination even more important.

Vaccinations, including booster shots, are our best protection currently. We have enough doses so that everybody can get vaccinated and get a booster shot, "EC President added.

In January, the European Commission announced its plans to vaccinate 70% of the bloc's population by the end of summer 2021.

On December 20, European Commission President announced that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Novavax, Nuvaxovid, has been granted conditional marketing authorization, after those of BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen, which raised the number of the vaccines approved by the European Union to five.

