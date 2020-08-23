UrduPoint.com
Over 780 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Germany, About 250 Less Than Day Before

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Germany confirmed 782 new COVID-19 cases and two new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24-hour period, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany now stands at 232,864. The country's total COVID-19 death toll is 9,269, according to the latest data from the Robert Koch Institute.

Over 207,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Germany.

On Saturday, Germany reported over 2,000 new coronavirus cases and seven new deaths from COVID-19. On Friday, the country confirmed 1,427 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities.

The Robert Koch Institute warns that there has been an increase in COVID-19 case numbers in many Federal states in Germany in the past weeks, while the average age of infected individuals has been decreasing.

