Over 780 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Wed 08th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Over 780 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Over 780 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, in total 781 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 178 people, including 53 women and 91 children, from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints; and 603 people, including 181 women and 308 children, from Jordan via the Nassib checkpoint," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The Syrian army engineering units have cleared of mines 2.2 hectares (5.4 acres) of land and defused 37 explosive devices, the bulletin said.

Since 2011, Syria has suffered an armed conflict between various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations, and the government led by President Bashar Assad. Now that the conflict has winded down and the government forces have regained control over most of the country from terrorists, the priority is now being given to political settlement and the return of refugees.

