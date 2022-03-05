Over 787,000 People Entered Poland From Ukraine During Russian Operation - Border Guard

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Poland has registered more than 787,000 entries from Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in the country, the Polish Border Guard said on Saturday.

"Since February 24, 787,300 people have entered Poland from Ukraine," the agency said in a statement.

In particular, Polish border guards registered over 106,400 entries over Friday, and over 33,700 since Saturday midnight.