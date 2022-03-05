UrduPoint.com

Over 787,000 People Entered Poland From Ukraine During Russian Operation - Border Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Over 787,000 People Entered Poland From Ukraine During Russian Operation - Border Guard

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) Poland has registered more than 787,000 entries from Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in the country, the Polish Border Guard said on Saturday.

"Since February 24, 787,300 people have entered Poland from Ukraine," the agency said in a statement.

In particular, Polish border guards registered over 106,400 entries over Friday, and over 33,700 since Saturday midnight.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Poland February Border From

Recent Stories

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

14 minutes ago
 Thai police rules out foul play in death of Austra ..

Thai police rules out foul play in death of Australian cricket superstar Shane W ..

30 minutes ago
 Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali mak ..

Test 2nd Day: Pakistan marches on as Azhar Ali makes century in first Test again ..

47 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

UN Secretary-General condemns Peshawar attack

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-mi ..

Pak Vs Aus:  Players of both sides observe one-minute silence before start of m ..

2 hours ago
 FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till ..

FATF decides to retain Pakistan on grey list till June

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>