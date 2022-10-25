Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) More than 7.8 million Americans have cast ballots in early voting in the US midterm elections, exceeding the record set in the 2018 midterms and in prior electoral contests, US Elections Project data showed on Monday.

"There have been 7,869,168 total early votes and in-person early votes stand at 1,695,303," the data showed. "6,173,865 mail ballots have been returned while 41,639,390 mail ballots have been requested."

US media reported that early voting is already underway in 34 US states and in the District of Columbia, in person or by mail, adding that some states have smashed early voting records set in the US presidential election of 2020.

US media reported that in the state of Georgia there has been an "early voting explosion" and more than 80,000 voters showed up during the weekend - a 159% increase from the same period of early voting four years ago.

University of Florida Political Science Professor Michael McDonald, who compiles the data, said while the early voting represents a fraction of the total vote, historically, early voting actually increases as more time passes.

McDonald said the turnout would be high and it would be necessary to go back to the founding of the United States to see presidential turnout rates during midterm elections to determine whether in some states it is possible for the trajectory to hold up.

McDonald said he is forecasting a national turnout rate of between 45% and 55% that even at its low end would easily surpass the 37% turnout in the 2018 elections - the worst since 1942.