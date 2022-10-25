UrduPoint.com

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots In Early Voting In US Midterm Elections - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Reports

More than 7.8 million Americans have cast ballots in early voting in the US midterm elections, exceeding the record set in the 2018 midterms and in prior electoral contests, US Elections Project data showed on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) More than 7.8 million Americans have cast ballots in early voting in the US midterm elections, exceeding the record set in the 2018 midterms and in prior electoral contests, US Elections Project data showed on Monday.

"There have been 7,869,168 total early votes and in-person early votes stand at 1,695,303," the data showed. "6,173,865 mail ballots have been returned while 41,639,390 mail ballots have been requested."

US media reported that early voting is already underway in 34 US states and in the District of Columbia, in person or by mail, adding that some states have smashed early voting records set in the US presidential election of 2020.

US media reported that in the state of Georgia there has been an "early voting explosion" and more than 80,000 voters showed up during the weekend - a 159% increase from the same period of early voting four years ago.

University of Florida Political Science Professor Michael McDonald, who compiles the data, said while the early voting represents a fraction of the total vote, historically, early voting actually increases as more time passes.

McDonald said the turnout would be high and it would be necessary to go back to the founding of the United States to see presidential turnout rates during midterm elections to determine whether in some states it is possible for the trajectory to hold up.

McDonald said he is forecasting a national turnout rate of between 45% and 55% that even at its low end would easily surpass the 37% turnout in the 2018 elections - the worst since 1942.

Related Topics

Election Vote Same Columbia Florida Georgia United States 2018 2020 Media From Million

Recent Stories

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

2 minutes ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

2 minutes ago
 US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

21 minutes ago
 US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - Stat ..

US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

35 minutes ago
 White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Ur ..

White House Says Aware of Letter From Democrats Urging Shift in Ukraine Strategy

35 minutes ago
 UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.