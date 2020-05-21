UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 7.8Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Russia - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:20 AM

Over 7.8Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Over 7.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 277,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring across the country, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

"Over 7.8 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia. As many as 277,000 people remain under medical monitoring," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

A total of 262,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colonel’s wife becomes top trend on Twitter

17 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

All hospitals, medical centres are well-equipped w ..

9 hours ago

Psychological effects of the COVID-19 discussed

10 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.