Over 7.8Mln COVID-19 Tests Conducted in Russia - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Over 7.8 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in Russia since the beginning of the outbreak, and 277,000 suspected carriers remain under medical monitoring across the country, the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Thursday.

A total of 262,000 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours, the watchdog specified.