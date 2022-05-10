UrduPoint.com

Over 8 Million Internally Displaced In Ukraine: UN

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 05:45 PM

Over 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN

More than eight million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine, having fled their homes and stayed within the country, the United Nations said Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :More than eight million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia's war in Ukraine, having fled their homes and stayed within the country, the United Nations said Tuesday.

This is in addition to the more than 5.9 million Ukrainians who have left the country entirely since Moscow invaded on February 24.

The figure for the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) as of May 3, issued by the UN's International Organization for Migration, is up from the estimate of 7.7 million that the IOM gave as of April 17.

"The needs of those internally displaced and all affected by the war in Ukraine are growing by the hour," said IOM director general Antonio Vitorino.

"Access to populations in need of aid remains a challenge amid active hostilities, but our teams are committed to continue delivering urgent assistance inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries." The IOM conducted its latest survey between April 29 and May 3.

Sixty-three percent of current IDPs are estimated to be women.

Almost half of the IDPs have fled their homes in the eastern region of Ukraine, where Russia is now concentrating its assault.

More than 3.9 million people are estimated to have fled their homes in the east; 1.65 million have fled the Kyiv region and 1.3 million have fled the north.

The survey found that 36 percent of IDPs -- 2.9 million people -- are now in the relatively safer west of the country.

The IOM study found that financial support was the overwhelming need among IDPs, with shelter another pressing need.

"Nine percent of all people surveyed in the latest report, including those not internally displaced, indicated that their homes were damaged or destroyed," the IOM said.

"Among the internally displaced alone, this figure rose to 27 percent. Every one out of 10 people surveyed said that they would need materials to fix damaged homes."The rapid representative assessment was conducted through interviews with 2,000 anonymous respondents aged over 18 who were contacted at random by telephone.

The survey is used by the IOM to gather insights into internal displacement and mobility and to assess the humanitarian needs in Ukraine.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia February April May Women All From Million

Recent Stories

NASA's InSight lander detects largest quake on Mar ..

NASA's InSight lander detects largest quake on Mars

2 minutes ago
 US Military Mistakingly Shells 11 Houses in Iraqi ..

US Military Mistakingly Shells 11 Houses in Iraqi Kurdistan During Excercise - A ..

2 minutes ago
 3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

3 killed, 1,002 injured in Punjab road accidents

46 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements again ..

Nishtar Hospital ensures safety arrangements against Omicron variant

46 minutes ago
 Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention ..

Imran has no moral ground to seek SC intervention on Cheema's removal: Marriyum

46 minutes ago
 Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investme ..

Tariq Bashir welcomes China's Royal Group investment in livestock sector develop ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.