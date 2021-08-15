UrduPoint.com

Over 80 Afghan Soldiers Crossed Border With Uzbekistan To Seek Help - Foreign Ministry

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) A group of 84 Afghan soldiers have crossed the Afghan-Uzbek border and asked Tashkent for help, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"On August 14, a group of 84 Afghan government soldiers crossed the border at one of the checkpoints and was detained by units of the border forces of the State Security Service.

The frontier violators did not resist and asked for assistance, including medical one for three injured [soldiers]," the ministry said.

The Afghan soldiers received medical assistance, food and temporary shelter.

Tashkent is also working on returning Afghan citizens, who crossed the border, back to Afghanistan, as well as organized the return of its own citizens home through the Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif border bridge.

