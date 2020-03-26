UrduPoint.com
Over 80 Aftershocks Registered On Kuril Islands After Wednesday Earthquake - Seismologists

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 12:58 PM

Over 80 Aftershocks Registered on Kuril Islands After Wednesday Earthquake - Seismologists

Over 80 aftershocks were registered in the northern part of the Kuril archipelago following the recent magnitude 7.6 earthquake, the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk based seismological station Elena Semenova told Sputnik

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Over 80 aftershocks were registered in the northern part of the Kuril archipelago following the recent magnitude 7.6 earthquake, the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk based seismological station Elena Semenova told Sputnik.

"As of 10:00 a.m. [23:00 GMT on Wednesday] 81 aftershocks were registered. The most powerful of them was registered at 4:21 a.m. with a magnitude of 5.8. It was felt in Severo-Kurilsk at a magnitude of 3," Semenova said.

On Wednesday, Russia's Kamchatka peninsula was hit by a 7.6 magnitude earthquake. No casualties or damage have been reported by regional emergency services.

The earthquake occurred some 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the Russian Far Eastern city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and 230 kilometers (140 miles) from Onekotan Island, which is in the northern part of the Kuril archipelago.

The department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the region of Sakhalin Island said that waves as high as 50 centimeters (1.6 feet) were registered in Severo-Kurilsk, after which local residents were evacuated to higher ground. A tsunami warning was issued shortly after the earthquake but has since been lifted.

