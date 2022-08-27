Over 80 Injured, 12 Dead in Clashes in Tripoli - Health Ministry

At least twelve people were killed and more than 80 were injured in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in clashes between rival groups vying for power, the country's health ministry said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) At least twelve people were killed and more than 80 were injured in the Libyan capital of Tripoli in clashes between rival groups vying for power, the country's health ministry said.

"Per the initial information, 12 people have died, 87 have been injured as a result of the clashes in Tripoli," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, fighting erupted on Friday in Tripoli between detachments loyal to the head of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha, who was elected by parliament. Intense gunfire began in the morning in the city center.

Earlier this week, Bashagha, who is elected by the parliament, called on the head of Dbeibeh to resign. The latter, in turn, advised Bashagha to focus on the upcoming presidential election.