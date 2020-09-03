Over 80 Migrants Attempt English Channel Crossing From France - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) More than 80 UK-bound migrants tried to cross the English Channel from France on Wednesday after favorable weather set in, media said.

An inflatable boat with 63 people overturned on the beach between Wimereux and Ambleteuse in the morning, according to the France Bleu radio station.

The migrants were rescued and brought to a shelter near Lens. They were all in good health and did not require hospitalization.

Another migrant boat towed by a fishing vessel was reportedly spotted and stopped by the maritime control and rescue center near Boulogne in the afternoon. There were 23 people on board.