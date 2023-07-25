Rescue services have discovered 85 migrants and the body of a dead man aboard a boat not far off Spain's Canary Islands, the Canary Emergency and Security Coordination Center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Rescue services have discovered 85 migrants and the body of a dead man aboard a boat not far off Spain's Canary Islands, the Canary Emergency and Security Coordination Center said on Tuesday.

"A body of a deceased man was found in a boat intercepted last night (on Monday) not far off Grand Canary Island, in which 85 people traveled," the center tweeted.

Four people were admitted to hospital with moderately severe injuries, it added.

As of June 19, of the 81,973 total migrant arrivals in Europe in 2023, 74,590 were arrivals by sea, the International Organization for Migration estimates. As many as 1,380 migrants died or went missing on the way.