Over 80 Moscow Schools Being Checked For Bombs After Receiving Threats- Emergency Services

Mon 20th January 2020 | 02:23 PM

More than 100 schools, kindergartens and 20 shopping centers in Moscow are being checked on Monday for explosive devices after receiving anonymous bomb threats, a representative from Moscow's emergency services told Sputnik

"There were calls about bomb threats in 85 schools, 16 kindergartens and 20 shopping centers," the representative said.

Additionally, all of Moscow's metro stations are being checked, after similar bomb threats came in.

Special services are checking this information, the representative added.

