Over 80 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Kazakhstan - Interdepartmental Commission

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:10 AM

Over 80 New COVID-19 Cases Registered in Kazakhstan - Interdepartmental Commission

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Health authorities in Kazakhstan have detected 86 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the overall total to 106,584, the country's interdepartmental commission on the coronavirus said on Thursday.

"We have registered 86 new cases of the coronavirus infection," the commission said on its Telegram channel.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has increased by five to 1,651 people, while more than 100,000 people have recovered.

A day earlier, Kazakhstan reported 73 new coronavirus cases and six fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 27.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 902,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

