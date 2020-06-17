Over 80 NGOs Urge Chinese Parliament to Drop National Security Law for Hong Kong - Letter

Eighty-six pro-Hong Kong groups have urged the standing committee of the Chinese parliament in an open letter to abandon its plan to develop a national security law for the autonomous city, expressing concerns that the legislation would be used to crack down on any dissenting voice

Among those that put their signatures on the letter are Amnesty International and various pro-Hong Kong groups, based both in the city and across the world, including the United States, Canada and Europe. The appeal comes as the central Chinese government keeps saying that the legislation will only target an extremely small range of subversive and secessionist activities, which it says have been on the rise since 2019 Hong Kong protests, and will not infringe on freedoms and the city's special status.

"We are writing to express our grave concerns regarding the recent adoption by China's National People's Congress (NPC) of a formal decision to directly impose national security legislation on Hong Kong. We urge the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC) to reject the legislation," the open letter to NPCSC Chairman Li Zhanshu, published by Amnesty International, said.

Though no details of the law's contents have been made public so far, the rights groups are concerned that the "vague" wording of punishable acts may be extended to any dissenting activity.

"According to the NPC decision, the law is expected to prohibit acts of 'splittism, subversion, terrorism,' and activities of 'foreign and overseas intervention in Hong Kong affairs,' vague terms that can encompass any criticism of the government and be used against people peacefully exercising and defending their human rights," the letter stated.

The NGOs say that a number of protesters and human rights activists have been "imprisoned for years" in China for "vaguely defined crimes such as 'subversion,' 'inciting subversion,' 'splittism,' and 'leaking state secrets.'" They also noted that United Nations special rapporteurs have expressed concerns over "loose characterization" of some protests as "terrorism" or "national security threats."

Any law, the letter went on, should have unambiguous wording, effective remedies against abuse and should be accompanied by meaningful public consultation.

"We urge the NPCSC to abandon plans to introduce national security legislation for Hong Kong, as what is known about the draft law so far and the experiences with respective national security laws in mainland China strongly indicate that neither the law nor its application would conform to international human rights law and standards," the letter argued.

The rights groups noted that they would appreciate receiving a reply from the NPCSC.

The Chinese parliament passed a resolution to develop the national security law for Hong Kong in May. The legislation reportedly can enter into force as early as August.