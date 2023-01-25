UrduPoint.com

Over 80% Of Americans Approve Of Appointing Special Counsel On Biden Documents - Poll

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Over 80% of Americans Approve of Appointing Special Counsel on Biden Documents - Poll

More than 80% of Americans approve the appointing of a special counsel to investigate the case of classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and think tank office, a new CNN poll revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) More than 80% of Americans approve the appointing of a special counsel to investigate the case of classified documents found at President Joe Biden's home and think tank office, a new CNN poll revealed on Wednesday.

Eighty-four percent of respondents said they approve of the idea to appoint a special counsel while 16% said they did not, a release on the poll said.

Earlier this month, the US government acknowledged it has undertaken an investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified materials after his lawyers discovered them in Biden's think-tank office and in his residence.

The poll found broad support for appointing a special counsel across the political spectrum in the United States, with 88% of Republicans, 84% of independents and 80% of Democrats saying the approve of the idea, the release said.

Slightly more than half of respondents said they follow the news about this issue "very closely" and 15% said they are not following it at all, the release said.

Two thirds of respondents said they consider the fact that classified documents were found at Biden's home to be a very serious issue and 37% said they think Biden has done something illegal, the release also said.

More than half of respondents disapprove the way the Biden White House has handled the situation and 18% consider Biden to be blameless in the situation, the release added.

The study was conducted online and by telephone from January 19-23 among 1,004 respondents and has a margin of sampling error of plus/minus 4 at the 95% confidence level, according to the release.

Related Topics

Lawyers White House United States Tank January Democrats All From Government

Recent Stories

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf commi ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf commiserates with Mandokhail over f ..

7 minutes ago
 Biden, European Allies Talk Ahead of Expected Anno ..

Biden, European Allies Talk Ahead of Expected Announcement to Ukraine Tanks - Wh ..

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed b ..

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed bin Rashid to Crown Prince of B ..

26 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopar ..

Trudeau Says Has No Announcement to Make on Leopard Tanks for Ukraine

16 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expresses concerns on deaths ..

16 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.