Over 80% of Britons Would Back Second Lockdown in Case of COVID-19 Spike - YouGov Poll

The whopping majority of Britons would support another lockdown if coronavirus cases jump again, a fresh YouGov poll for Sky News shows as the country cautiously eases the restrictions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The whopping majority of Britons would support another lockdown if coronavirus cases jump again, a fresh YouGov poll for Sky news shows as the country cautiously eases the restrictions.

According to the survey, 83 percent would back a second shutdown in case of another coronavirus outbreak.

Nine percent would be against the prospect of seeing another lockdown. Another 8 percent had no opinion on the matter. The youth and older age groups notably have similar attitudes toward the lockdown.

In addition, the poll revealed that 70 percent would be nervous about visiting pubs, which are set to open in England on Saturday.

About the same percentage of people would feel uncomfortable to go to a movie theater, use public transport or go on a holiday abroad.

At the same time, the majority of Britons feel safe to go to one another's gardens.

In general, 48 percent of respondents admitted to having become more anxious due to the pandemic.

The survey was conducted among 1,610 UK adults on June 29-30.

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care reported 576 new positive tests for the coronavirus disease on Thursday, down from 829 the day before. In total, the country has over 283,000 cumulative cases, including nearly 44,000 deaths.