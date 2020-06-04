UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 80% Of Canadian COVID-19 Fatalities Linked To Care Homes - Public Health Agency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Over 80% of Canadian COVID-19 Fatalities Linked to Care Homes - Public Health Agency

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) More than 80 percent of Canadian novel coronavirus-related fatalities are linked to long-term care facilities (LTCFs) and seniors' homes, Canadian health officials said on Thursday.

"Tragically, over 82 percent of deaths are linked to long-term care and seniors' homes, where outbreaks have been occurring since the outset," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters during the daily pandemic briefing.

According to the latest Public Health Agency data, the vast majority - 95 percent - of fatalities have occurred in individuals over the age of 60.

The dire situation in care facilities have compelled the provinces of Quebec and Ontario to request additional military assistance from the Federal government.

As of June 4, the Canadian military has deployed some 1,316 service members to assist 18 LTCFs in and around the Montreal area and 449 members to five care homes in the province of Ontario.

Canadian health officials said on Thursday that they project up to 14,013 additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease and more than 1,800 COVID-19-related deaths by mid-June.

As of Thursday, Canada's public health agency has reported 93,441 confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, including 7,543 virus-related fatalities.

Related Topics

Canada Ontario June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt re-affirm diversified sturdy relations, ..

12 minutes ago

Russian Stock Indices Plunge 2.3-3.4% Amid Norilsk ..

few seconds

PMD forecast slightly above normal monsoon rainfal ..

2 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy to celebrate 'World Environment Day' ..

8 seconds ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

2 hours ago

Ombudsman office takes notice on application of Pa ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.