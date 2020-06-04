Over 80% of Canadian COVID-19 Fatalities Linked to Care Homes - Public Health Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) More than 80 percent of Canadian novel coronavirus-related fatalities are linked to long-term care facilities (LTCFs) and seniors' homes, Canadian health officials said on Thursday.

"Tragically, over 82 percent of deaths are linked to long-term care and seniors' homes, where outbreaks have been occurring since the outset," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters during the daily pandemic briefing.

According to the latest Public Health Agency data, the vast majority - 95 percent - of fatalities have occurred in individuals over the age of 60.

The dire situation in care facilities have compelled the provinces of Quebec and Ontario to request additional military assistance from the Federal government.

As of June 4, the Canadian military has deployed some 1,316 service members to assist 18 LTCFs in and around the Montreal area and 449 members to five care homes in the province of Ontario.

Canadian health officials said on Thursday that they project up to 14,013 additional cases of the novel coronavirus disease and more than 1,800 COVID-19-related deaths by mid-June.

As of Thursday, Canada's public health agency has reported 93,441 confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, including 7,543 virus-related fatalities.