UrduPoint.com

Over 80% Of Europeans Support Linking Bloc Funding To Rule Of Law - Survey

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Over 80% of Europeans Support Linking Bloc Funding to Rule of Law - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Four out of five EU citizens believe that funding from the common recovery budget should only go to member states respecting the rule of law and democratic values, a fresh Eurobarometer survey showed on Friday.

"Four out of five citizens (81%) agree that 'the EU should only provide funds to Member States conditionally upon their government's implementation of the rule of law and of democratic principles.' Survey results show a uniformly high level of support for this position throughout all EU Member States with comparatively few variations," the pollster said.

While 60% of respondents expect the NextGenerationEU fund to help their states overcome COVID-19 setbacks and another 59% believe the funding will help their states prepare for future challenges, 41% of respondents called the ability of their national governments to use recovery funds appropriately into question.

"The European Parliament has been clear that EU Recovery Funds should not go to governments that do not respect core democratic values or uphold the Rule of Law. This survey confirms that an overwhelming majority of EU citizens agree. If you consistently undermine EU values, you should not expect EU funds," European Parliament President David Sassoli was quoted as saying.

The online survey was carried out by Ipsos for the European Parliament from August 17-25. The pool of respondents included 26,459 people age 15 and older in all 27 EU member states.

It took the EU member states months of negotiations before NextGenerationEU was launched last July. Poland and Hungary initially vetoed the 750-billion euro ($886 billion) package, as they considered the rule of law conditionality clause Brussels' way of impinging on their independence and sovereignty.

Related Topics

Parliament Budget Brussels David Independence Poland Hungary Euro July August All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

27 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

38 minutes ago
 Work on small dams in final stages to overcome wat ..

Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

25 minutes ago
 Applications invited for canola cultivation on exp ..

Applications invited for canola cultivation on experimental plots

25 minutes ago
 Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 ..

Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 new fatalities

25 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.