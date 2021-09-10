Over 80% of Europeans Support Linking Bloc Funding to Rule of Law - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Four out of five EU citizens believe that funding from the common recovery budget should only go to member states respecting the rule of law and democratic values, a fresh Eurobarometer survey showed on Friday.

"Four out of five citizens (81%) agree that 'the EU should only provide funds to Member States conditionally upon their government's implementation of the rule of law and of democratic principles.' Survey results show a uniformly high level of support for this position throughout all EU Member States with comparatively few variations," the pollster said.

While 60% of respondents expect the NextGenerationEU fund to help their states overcome COVID-19 setbacks and another 59% believe the funding will help their states prepare for future challenges, 41% of respondents called the ability of their national governments to use recovery funds appropriately into question.

"The European Parliament has been clear that EU Recovery Funds should not go to governments that do not respect core democratic values or uphold the Rule of Law. This survey confirms that an overwhelming majority of EU citizens agree. If you consistently undermine EU values, you should not expect EU funds," European Parliament President David Sassoli was quoted as saying.

The online survey was carried out by Ipsos for the European Parliament from August 17-25. The pool of respondents included 26,459 people age 15 and older in all 27 EU member states.

It took the EU member states months of negotiations before NextGenerationEU was launched last July. Poland and Hungary initially vetoed the 750-billion euro ($886 billion) package, as they considered the rule of law conditionality clause Brussels' way of impinging on their independence and sovereignty.