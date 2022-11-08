Over 80% of Germans Condemn Eco-Activists' Acts of Vandalism, Public Disorder - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Over 80% of German citizens condemn the methods of climate activists from the Letzte Generation environmental community, which include gluing themselves to museum exhibits and blocking roads to draw attention to environmental problems, a Civey poll commissioned by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper found on Tuesday.

The poll indicated that 81% of Germans are critical of the protests staged by the Letzte Generation activists, while seven out of ten respondents consider these actions "unequivocally wrong." About 86% of Germans believe that this community's methods are damaging rather than beneficial to their cause. Only 14% of respondents consider the activists' methods appropriate, according to the survey.

The poll also showed that the majority of those who are sympathetic towards the climate activists are supporters of the left and green parties.

The poll was conducted among 5,006 respondents from November 3-6. The maximum margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.

On October 31, Letzte Generation activists blocked a busy road in Berlin, causing a traffic jam.

Because of this, a woman who had an accident did not get timely help and died. There are no official conclusions yet whether the death of the victim could have been prevented if emergency services had arrived faster, but the incident caused a violent reaction in society.

Recently, protests called by climate activists to draw attention to the problem of climate change have become more frequent in Europe.

On October 14, two activists from the UK environmental movement Just Stop Oil splashed tomato soup over a Vincent Van Gogh painting, Sunflowers, at the National Gallery in London, demanding that the government halt new oil and gas extraction projects . On October 23, two Letzte Generation activists threw mashed potatoes at Les Meules, a glass-covered painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet at Potsdam's Barberini museum. Then on November 5, two climate activists glued their hands to the frames of two paintings by Spanish artist Francisco Goya at the Prado museum in Madrid.