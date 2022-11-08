UrduPoint.com

Over 80% Of Germans Condemn Eco-Activists' Acts Of Vandalism, Public Disorder - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Over 80% of Germans Condemn Eco-Activists' Acts of Vandalism, Public Disorder - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Over 80% of German citizens condemn the methods of climate activists from the Letzte Generation environmental community, which include gluing themselves to museum exhibits and blocking roads to draw attention to environmental problems, a Civey poll commissioned by the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper found on Tuesday.

The poll indicated that 81% of Germans are critical of the protests staged by the Letzte Generation activists, while seven out of ten respondents consider these actions "unequivocally wrong." About 86% of Germans believe that this community's methods are damaging rather than beneficial to their cause. Only 14% of respondents consider the activists' methods appropriate, according to the survey.

The poll also showed that the majority of those who are sympathetic towards the climate activists are supporters of the left and green parties.

The poll was conducted among 5,006 respondents from November 3-6. The maximum margin of error is 2.5 percentage points.

On October 31, Letzte Generation activists blocked a busy road in Berlin, causing a traffic jam.

Because of this, a woman who had an accident did not get timely help and died. There are no official conclusions yet whether the death of the victim could have been prevented if emergency services had arrived faster, but the incident caused a violent reaction in society.

Recently, protests called by climate activists to draw attention to the problem of climate change have become more frequent in Europe.

On October 14, two activists from the UK environmental movement Just Stop Oil splashed tomato soup over a Vincent Van Gogh painting, Sunflowers, at the National Gallery in London, demanding that the government halt new oil and gas extraction projects . On October 23, two Letzte Generation activists threw mashed potatoes at Les Meules, a glass-covered painting by French Impressionist Claude Monet at Potsdam's Barberini museum. Then on November 5, two climate activists glued their hands to the frames of two paintings by Spanish artist Francisco Goya at the Prado museum in Madrid.

Related Topics

Accident Europe German Oil Road Died Traffic Goya London Potsdam Berlin Madrid Van United Kingdom October November Women Gas From Government Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

13 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

24 minutes ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

58 minutes ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

2 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

3 hours ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.