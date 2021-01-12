UrduPoint.com
Over 80% Of Germans Support Twitter In Banning Trump's Account - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

Over 80% of Germans Support Twitter in Banning Trump's Account - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The overwhelming majority of people in Germany support Twitter's move to permanently ban outgoing US President Donald Trump from the platform over alleged incitement of violence, a fresh Civey poll by the Augsburger Allgemeine daily showed on Monday.

Twitter banned Trump on January 6 after his calls on supporters to come to Washington and protest the electoral outcome resulted in an angry mob storming the Congress building while lawmakers were underway certifying Joe Biden's victory.

The poll revealed that 80.7 percent of Germans supported the ban, including 75.1 percent who said the move was "definitely right" and 5.6 percent saying it was "rather right."

The share of respondents who do not support the move count 15.4 percent, including 11.1 percent who consider the ban "definitely wrong" and 4.3 percent considering it "rather wrong."

The German parliament factions turned predominantly supportive of the ban as well.

The move was supported by 95.2 percent of the Greens, 95.1 percent of the Social Democratic Party, and 92.9 percent of the ruling CDU/CSU bloc, but only 24.8 percent of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

The poll was conducted from January 9-11 among more than 5,000 people. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5 percentage points.

Following Twitter's lead, Facebook, Instagram and a few other social networks suspended Trump's accounts for varying periods of time. Trump later called on supporters to refrain from violence, but the protest night in Washington nevertheless resulted in massive unrest that left four people killed. Several US officials dubbed the violent protests as "domestic terrorism."

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel described Twitter's ban as "problematic" as it pertains to the freedom of expression.

