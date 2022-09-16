UrduPoint.com

Over 80% Of Hungarians Believe Sanctions May Lead To Recession In EU In 2023 - Poll

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 09:56 PM

More than 80% of Hungarians believe that EU sanctions may cause a serious economic downturn and recession in Europe in 2023, according to a poll released by the Szazadveg public opinion research center on Friday

Up to 83% of respondents "rather agreed" that EU sanctions could lead to a serious economic downturn or recession in Europe in 2023, while 13% of respondents "rather disagreed," according to the poll.

In addition, 79% of respondents agreed that sanctions on Russian energy carriers accelerated the inflation, causing a sharp increase in energy prices. Only 17% of respondents expressed the opposite opinion, the survey showed.

According to the survey, over two-thirds of respondents (68%) negatively assessed EU sanctions against Russia, while a quarter of the respondents expressed a positive opinion.

The telephone poll was conducted in Hungary in September 2022 among 1,000 people.

The statistical margin of error was not specified.

According to a Szazadveg survey published on September 7, over 70% of Hungarians considered Russia sanctions harmful to European countries, including Hungary.

On September 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said 11,000 sanctions were imposed against Russia, but they were unsuccessful, and the inflation and energy shortages caused by them could bring Europe to its knees. He also urged Europe to change its sanctions policy to avoid a crisis. On September 14, a senior Hungarian official said the EU was expected to reconsider its sanctions policy in fall due to cold weather.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine. Disruption in supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, as well as in the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing cost of living to soar.

