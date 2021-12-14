UrduPoint.com

Over 80% Of Japanese Approve Suspending Visas For Foreigners - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Over 80% of Japanese Approve Suspending Visas for Foreigners - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Eighty-one percent of Japanese support the government's decision not to issue new visas to foreigners due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, Japanese broadcaster said on Monday, citing a poll.

Forty-three percent said they "rate the measure very highly" and 38% said they "have some positive view of it."

On the other hand, 10% do not rate the suspension highly and 4 percent "do not have any positive view at all," the poll by NHK stated.

The survey was conducted by telephone on December 11-12 with nearly 1,200 people participated.

In early December, Japan introduced tougher travel restrictions, removing visa concessions introduced three weeks earlier in early November for students, businesses and interns.

Previously issued visas were also suspended. Entry from 10 African countries was also restricted - in fact, only Japanese citizens can return to the country, and foreigners, even those with a residence permit, would be able to do this only in case of special circumstances. The ban on the issuance of tourist visas has been in effect since the end of last year.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite the new wave of travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe Japan South Africa November December Visa All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global ..

UAE ranks first regionally,11th globally in Global Knowledge Index

1 hour ago
 Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of lea ..

Central Bank of UAE considers Emiratisation of leading banking and insurance pro ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid leads UAE delegation to 42nd GCC Summit in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeeper ..

UN Expects Probes Into Sexual Abuse by Peacekeepers in CAR to Start as Soon as P ..

1 hour ago
 US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor ..

US Base Near Omar Oil Field in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor Subject to Rocket Attack - Re ..

1 hour ago
 Togo journalists 'arbitrarily' detained: Amnesty

Togo journalists 'arbitrarily' detained: Amnesty

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.