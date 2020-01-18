UrduPoint.com
Over 80% Of Japanese Citizens Approve Maintaining Death Penalty - Poll

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) More than 80 percent of Japanese citizens believe that the death penalty should be used further, a poll conducted at the request of the national government showed on Saturday.

Only 9 percent of respondents think that capital punishment must be abolished, while 80.8 percent want it to be maintained.

About 57 percent of those, who support the death penalty, said it was needed to heal the emotions of victims and their families, while 54 percent see capital punishment as a relevant retaliation for some kinds of crime.

Over 58 percent of respondents believe that the abolishment of the death penalty will result in an increasing number of serious crimes.

The poll was conducted among 3,000 people, aged 18 or older, across Japan in November.

