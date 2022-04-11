Over 80% of Japanese Support Anti-Russian Sanctions, 47% Want Them Tightened - Poll

More than 80% of Japanese support sanctions against Russia, a survey conducted by the NHK television channel revealed on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) More than 80% of Japanese support sanctions against Russia, a survey conducted by the NHK television channel revealed on Monday.

The Japanese sanctions against Russia are considered proportionate by 35% of respondents, and 47% are in favor of toughening them. Only 7% believe that the sanctions are too harsh. The government's policy toward Russia is supported by 72% of Japan's residents, according to the survey.

The government's decision to reduce the country's dependence on Russian energy resources is approved by 68% of respondents, despite the resulting rising energy prices.

The survey was conducted over telephone from April 8-10 among 1,235 people over 18 years old. The margin of error is not given.

Japan has imposed several packages of sanctions against Russia for its military operation in Ukraine. In particular, it excluded Russia from the most favored nation trade regime and imposed a ban on the export of about 300 goods, including semiconductors, radars, sensors, lasers, oil refining equipment, and other. Moreover, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised on Friday to gradually reduce Russian coal imports.