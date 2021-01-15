BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) As many as 81.44 percent of Kyrgyz citizens supported the presidential form of government at the recent referendum, the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Friday after manually counting all ballots.

According to the CEC, over 1.

1 million people voted for strengthening presidency, 152,000 people (or slightly under 11 percent) were in favor of a parliamentary government, and 62,000 people (4.5 percent) voted against all the proposed options.

Kyrgyzstan held the referendum and the presidential election on Sunday. According to preliminary results, Sadyr Japarov is leading in the first round with 79.27 percent of the votes.