Over 80% Of Kyrgyz Referendum Voters Choose Presidential Gov't With 50% Votes Counted- CEC
Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:50 PM
BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission said on Sunday that with half the votes counted, more than 80 percent of voters in Sunday's referendum have so far chosen a presidential form of government.
The CEC posted the election results with 50 percent of ballots processed, showing 81.4 percent have sided with a presidential rather than a parliamentary form of government.