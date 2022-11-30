Over 80% of Migrants Who Came to UK Across English Channel Still Awaiting Asylum - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) More than 80% of migrants who have come to the UK across the English Channel since 2018 have received no answer to their asylum applications, The Times reported on Wednesday, citing the interior ministry.

According to the ministry's data provided by The Times, only around 4,000 (8%) and 3,600 (7%) of the 52,294 asylum seekers have received positive and negative verdicts on their applications, while the other 44,700 applicants (83%) have been left without an answer, since their papers have not been reviewed by the Home Office yet.

The newspaper specified that 98% of those who arrived over the last 12 months are still waiting for their decision. Since the beginning of the year, about 43,500 people have come to the UK in small, sometimes self-made, boats across the English Channel.

People without a defined legal status have no right to work in the UK.

Last week, the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, said that on average it took one week to process one asylum case, adding that migrants "exploit the generosity of the British people."