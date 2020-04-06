UrduPoint.com
Over 80% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Younger Than 65 - Response Center

Almost 85 percent of the 591 new coronavirus patients in Moscow are younger than 65, the capital's response center said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Almost 85 percent of the 591 new coronavirus patients in Moscow are younger than 65, the capital's response center said Monday.

According to the center, 264 new patients are aged between 18 and 45, 204 are aged between 45 and 65.

Ninety-three people are older than 65, including 23 people who are older than 80.

The total number of infections in the Russian capital has reached 4,484

