Over 80% of Poles Backs Permanent Presence of US Military in Poland - Poll

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) An overwhelming majority of Polish residents are supporting permanent deployment of US military personnel in the country, according to the survey results unveiled by Polish media portal Do Rzeczy on Sunday.

A strong support for the presence of US troops in Poland was expressed by 54.6% of respondents. The option "rather support" was chosen by 31.1% of the survey participants, while 6.8% of respondents spoke against deploying US troops in the country and 2.3% said that they are strongly against it.

The study was conducted on July 5-6 by the method of computer assisted telephone interview on a representative sample of 1,100 people.

In June, US Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski said that currently around 12,600 American soldiers are stationed in Poland, while mentioning that in the next 10 years over 110 military facilities are planned to be built by the United States in the country. During the last NATO summit in Madrid, US President Joe Biden announced Washington's intention to set up a permanent headquarters for the fifth US army corps in Poland.