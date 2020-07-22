UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 80% Of Recently Deceased In Bolivia Outside Hospitals Had COVID-19 - Law Enforcement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:53 PM

Over 80% of Recently Deceased in Bolivia Outside Hospitals Had COVID-19 - Law Enforcement

More than 80 percent of people who have died outside of hospitals in Bolivia over recent days had contracted COVID-19, the head of the South American country's Special Crime Prevention Force, Ivan Rojas, said on Wednesday, as reported by Bolivia's Pagina Siete newspaper

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) More than 80 percent of people who have died outside of hospitals in Bolivia over recent days had contracted COVID-19, the head of the South American country's Special Crime Prevention Force, Ivan Rojas, said on Wednesday, as reported by Bolivia's Pagina Siete newspaper.

From July 15-20, Bolivian police in five regions removed the bodies of 420 recently deceased people from their homes, the newspaper stated. Rojas said that the overwhelming majority of these people had contracted the coronavirus disease.

"We must report that, according to the data we have received, only 10-15 percent of people died from other causes. The rest had tested positive for COVID-19," Rojas said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Since the start of the outbreak, 62,357 positive tests for COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bolivia, resulting in the deaths of 2,273 people. On Tuesday evening, Bolivia's Ministry of Health confirmed that 1,366 new cases and 55 new deaths were registered over the preceding 24 hours.

Related Topics

Police Died Bolivia July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

40 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Undersecretary for the ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani FM discuss efforts t ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.