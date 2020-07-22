Over 80% of Recently Deceased in Bolivia Outside Hospitals Had COVID-19 - Law Enforcement

More than 80 percent of people who have died outside of hospitals in Bolivia over recent days had contracted COVID-19, the head of the South American country's Special Crime Prevention Force, Ivan Rojas, said on Wednesday, as reported by Bolivia's Pagina Siete newspaper

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) More than 80 percent of people who have died outside of hospitals in Bolivia over recent days had contracted COVID-19, the head of the South American country's Special Crime Prevention Force, Ivan Rojas, said on Wednesday, as reported by Bolivia's Pagina Siete newspaper.

From July 15-20, Bolivian police in five regions removed the bodies of 420 recently deceased people from their homes, the newspaper stated. Rojas said that the overwhelming majority of these people had contracted the coronavirus disease.

"We must report that, according to the data we have received, only 10-15 percent of people died from other causes. The rest had tested positive for COVID-19," Rojas said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Since the start of the outbreak, 62,357 positive tests for COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bolivia, resulting in the deaths of 2,273 people. On Tuesday evening, Bolivia's Ministry of Health confirmed that 1,366 new cases and 55 new deaths were registered over the preceding 24 hours.