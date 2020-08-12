Over 80% of Russian Companies Have Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities - Internet Security Firm

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) More than 80 percent of Russian companies have cybersecurity vulnerabilities for reasons such as outdated software, the internet security firm Positive Technologies said in a new report on Wednesday.

"According to the study, 84 percent of organizations have high-risk vulnerabilities, and 58 percent of companies have at least one area with a high-risk vulnerability for which there is a publicly available exploit," the report read.

The root of the vulnerability lies in the use of outdated technology and software, Yana Avezova, an analyst at Positive Technologies, added.

"Forty-two percent of organizations are using software products that manufacturers have officially stopped supporting and are no longer releasing security updates.

For example, 32 percent of companies have applications written in PHP 5, which has not been supported since January 2019," Avezova said.

Furthermore, 26 percent of companies could be compromised by WannaCry ransomware due to having TCP port 445 open, the internet security firm said.

Experts from the firm called on businesses to limit the number of services they offer on their network perimeter and to ensure that open interfaces are fully updated and accessible only by a secure internet connection.

WannaCry is a form of ransomware that rose to notoriety in 2017 after it spread rapidly and compromised hundreds of thousands of Windows devices.