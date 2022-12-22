Over 80% of Russians Call 2022 Hard for Country, 52% Positive About Personal Results -Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Eighty-three percent of Russians believe that 2022 was a very difficult year for the country, however, 52% of citizens positively assess their own personal results for this year, Valery Fedorov, Director General of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), said on Thursday.

"There are more positive ratings this year than at the end of 2021: 47% said that this year was generally good, another 5% said that it was very successful, in aggregate 52% of respondents positively assessed the outgoing year. There are fewer negative ratings: about 45%, 15% called this year bad for themselves, very difficult, 30% rather difficult," Fedorov said at a press conference at the international multimedia press center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

Fedorov added that 14% of respondents said the results of 2022 were positive for the country, and 83% called the year very difficult, bad, or rather difficult.

"If we talk about personal expectations, then 65% of respondents assume that 2023 will be good in general, or even very successful, a third (32%) expect that the year will be very difficult, bad, rather difficult," Fedorov noted.

As for the expectations regarding the country's future in 2023, 45% believe that the year will be very successful, or good, and 51% believe that it will be rather difficult or even bad, Fedorov said.