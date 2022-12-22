UrduPoint.com

Over 80% Of Russians Call 2022 Hard For Country, 52% Positive About Personal Results -Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Over 80% of Russians Call 2022 Hard for Country, 52% Positive About Personal Results -Poll

Eighty-three percent of Russians believe that 2022 was a very difficult year for the country, however, 52% of citizens positively assess their own personal results for this year, Valery Fedorov, Director General of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Eighty-three percent of Russians believe that 2022 was a very difficult year for the country, however, 52% of citizens positively assess their own personal results for this year, Valery Fedorov, Director General of the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), said on Thursday.

"There are more positive ratings this year than at the end of 2021: 47% said that this year was generally good, another 5% said that it was very successful, in aggregate 52% of respondents positively assessed the outgoing year. There are fewer negative ratings: about 45%, 15% called this year bad for themselves, very difficult, 30% rather difficult," Fedorov said at a press conference at the international multimedia press center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

Fedorov added that 14% of respondents said the results of 2022 were positive for the country, and 83% called the year very difficult, bad, or rather difficult.

"If we talk about personal expectations, then 65% of respondents assume that 2023 will be good in general, or even very successful, a third (32%) expect that the year will be very difficult, bad, rather difficult," Fedorov noted.

As for the expectations regarding the country's future in 2023, 45% believe that the year will be very successful, or good, and 51% believe that it will be rather difficult or even bad, Fedorov said.

Related Topics

Russia Media

Recent Stories

Health Minister inaugurates Breast Cancer Clinic a ..

Health Minister inaugurates Breast Cancer Clinic at LGH

1 minute ago
 EU Commission Adopts Hungary Partnership Agreement ..

EU Commission Adopts Hungary Partnership Agreement on Cohesion Funding

1 minute ago
 Kiev Extorts Money From West by Warning About Alle ..

Kiev Extorts Money From West by Warning About Alleged Russia-Belarus Invasion - ..

1 minute ago
 UK Military Helicopters to Start Arriving in Eston ..

UK Military Helicopters to Start Arriving in Estonia in January - Defense Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Kashmir not a land or law & order issue but a nucl ..

Kashmir not a land or law & order issue but a nuclear flashpoint: Hurriyat leade ..

9 minutes ago
 Semifinals of Lahore Open Polo on Friday

Semifinals of Lahore Open Polo on Friday

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.