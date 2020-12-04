(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The majority of Russian citizens ” 83 percent ” support the initiative of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to reduce the number of civil servants, a poll by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

In November, Mishustin said that the management reform in Russia could no longer be postponed, and would begin on January 1, for three months. According to the decree that the prime minister signed, the central administration staff of Federal agencies should be reduced by 5 percent, from January 1, 2021, and of territorial bodies by 10 percent. Liberated funds will remain in the salary funds.

According to the findings, 12 percent of Russians was aware of the initiative, 43 percent have heard something about it, and 45 percent said it was hearing about it for the first time. Eighty-three percent of all respondents are rather positive about the reduction in the number of civil servants.

The poll also showed that 77 percent of Russians believed that there were too many civil servants in Russia today.

The survey was conducted by telephone from November 27-29 among 1,000 respondents aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 3.8 percent.