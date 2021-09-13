Over 80% of Russians Think Country Needs Nuclear Weapons - Poll

The majority of the Russians believe the country should possess nuclear weapons, with 31% of those considering it as a means of protecting the country if attacked, the Public Opinion Research Center released on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) The majority of the Russians believe the country should possess nuclear weapons, with 31% of those considering it as a means of protecting the country if attacked, the Public Opinion Research Center released on Monday.

When asked whether Russia needs nuclear weapons or not, 83% of the respondents picked "rather yes," 11% answered "rather not," while 6% were unsure. The 88% of those advocating nuclear weapons are aged over 60.

The majority of those who insist that Russia needs the nuclear weapons consider them to be needed for protecting the country, while 12% see it as a deterrence factor. Negative attitude towards Russia in the West was named as a reason for keeping the nuclear arsenal by 11%, and 9% and 7% assess the weapons as a safeguards of peace and citizens' safety respectively.

Among the reasons against possessing nuclear capacities 28% choose the uselessness of the weapons, 22% of the surveyed say they threaten the humanity, 20% advocate universal peace, 7% refer to high costs of maintaining the nuclear arsenal, 6% call on peaceful resolution of all problems, and 6% say Russia has no enemy to fight with.

The poll was conducted on September 4, covering 1,600 citizens aged over 18. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.