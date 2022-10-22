Over 80% of Russians Trust Putin - Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) More than 80% of Russians have expressed confidence in President Vladimir Putin, while over 70% approve of his performance, a new poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) shows.

Only 14% of the Russian population do not approve of Putin's performance as president, according to the VCIOM survey conducted this month.

More than 80% of respondents said they trusted Vladimir Putin, while 77% said they approved of his performance.

Mistrust in the Russian leader was expressed by 16% of those polled.

The VCIOM survey was conducted between October 10 and October 16 among 1,600 Russian citizens over 18 years of age.

Earlier this month, a poll conducted by the Moscow-based Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) from September 30 to October 2 showed that 80% of Russians assessed Putin's performance positively and 78% expressed confidence in the Russian leader.