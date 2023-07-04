Over 80% Of Trade Between Russia, China Carried Out In Rubles, Yuan - Putin
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) More than 80% of trade between Russia and China is carried out in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Tuesday.
"More than 80% of commercial transactions between Russia and the People's Republic of China are already carried out in rubles and Yuan," Putin said at the summit.