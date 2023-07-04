Open Menu

Over 80% Of Trade Between Russia, China Carried Out In Rubles, Yuan - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Over 80% of Trade Between Russia, China Carried Out in Rubles, Yuan - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) More than 80% of trade between Russia and China is carried out in national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Tuesday.

"More than 80% of commercial transactions between Russia and the People's Republic of China are already carried out in rubles and Yuan," Putin said at the summit.

Related Topics

Russia China Shanghai Vladimir Putin Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling sy ..

Faulty connections in Indian Railway signalling system led to tragic train colli ..

1 hour ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakha ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC declares Toshakhana case not maintainable.

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

PM Shehbaz to attend SCO summit virtually today

3 hours ago
 Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows deten ..

Govt introduces amendment to NAB law, allows detention for non-cooperation

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2 ..

UAE Team Emirates lead stage 2 of Tour de France 2023

13 hours ago
 NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formation and poor visibility

13 hours ago
 Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, eq ..

Oil prices momentarily lifted from output cuts, equities wobble

14 hours ago
 Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP ..

Minister invites domestic, foreign investors to KP

14 hours ago
 US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation o ..

US Senator J.D. Vance Vows to Block Confirmation of 30 Diplomatic Nominees - Rep ..

14 hours ago
 Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobi ..

Street criminal arrested as injured, snatched mobile phones recovered

14 hours ago

More Stories From World