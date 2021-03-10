UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 80% Of US Voters Favor Expanding Background Checks For Gun Sales - Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Over 80% of US Voters Favor Expanding Background Checks for Gun Sales - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) More than 80 percent of US voters support expanding background checks for gun buyers, polling company Morning Consult said on Wednesday, citing its latest poll.

The US House of Representatives is set to vote later in the day on legislation that will establish universal background checks for firearm sales.

"According to the latest Morning Consult/Politico survey, 84 percent of voters support requiring all gun purchasers to go through a background check," the pollster said in a statement.

Morning consult added that 91 percent of Democrats support the measure, while the Republican support is currently at 77 percent.

Related Topics

Vote Company Democrats All

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

20 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

37 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

48 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

52 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

52 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.