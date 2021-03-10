Over 80% of US Voters Favor Expanding Background Checks for Gun Sales - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) More than 80 percent of US voters support expanding background checks for gun buyers, polling company Morning Consult said on Wednesday, citing its latest poll.

The US House of Representatives is set to vote later in the day on legislation that will establish universal background checks for firearm sales.

"According to the latest Morning Consult/Politico survey, 84 percent of voters support requiring all gun purchasers to go through a background check," the pollster said in a statement.

Morning consult added that 91 percent of Democrats support the measure, while the Republican support is currently at 77 percent.